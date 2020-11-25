Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Mahira Khan said she feels absolutely grateful for the honour bestowed on her 

Famed actress Mahira Khan has come forth reacting after BBC featured her on its list of '100 Most Inspiring Women of 2020.'

The starlet said she feels absolutely grateful for the honour bestowed on her and to be named amongst some of the most inspiring women in the world is a monumental achievement. 

On Tuesday, British Broadcasting Corporation named Mahira in the prestigious list recognising her undying services to the South Asian cinema.

She was further lauded for her humanitarian efforts as the national goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"Mahira Khan is no ordinary actress – she is outspoken against sexual violence, refuses to endorse skin-lightening creams and supports the fight against racism," writes BBC in its description of Mahira.

"She wants to tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV," it adds.

Apart from Mahira, Dr Sania Nishtar, who currently works as the Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to PM Imran Khan, has also made it to the coveted '100 women of 2020' list. 

