Why fans can’t let go after final chapter of 'Stranger Things?'

Stranger Things has officially ended after much-awaited twist but now fans are finding it almost impossible to move on.

The final season wrapped up weeks ago yet the discussions and all the buzz along with major theories continue to dominate social media, showing how just deeply the series touched.

The most-awaited finale left viewers with a mix of emotions, with some praising the ending for its heartfelt moments and the final closure that has been demanded for beloved characters.

Meanwhile others were left confused or disappointed, especially about the fate of Eleven and other fan favourite characters.

However, this emotional ending kept theories and buzz alive as fans are now trying to make sense of the story’s conclusion and thinking what might have happened if it wasn’t for this.

Adding to the current excitement is a new fan theory, which is now best known online as Conformity Gate.

Many viewers of the science fiction believe that a few events in the finale were not what they seemed and that hidden layers of the story may still exist.

More crazy theories sparked endless speculation, memes and major debates among fans, keeping the Stranger Things world alive even after the series’ official end.

Behind the scenes, a documentary which will be about the making of the final season, is also creating buzz

Moreover, fans are now hoping to see another “secret” episode of Stranger Things, which was ended on December, 31, 2025.