Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Selena Gomez touches on how self-acceptance helped her uplift fellow female singers

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Selena Gomez has opened up about her journey of learning self-acceptance. 

In the former Disney star's recent interview, she reflects on how significant it is for women lifting each other up.

"My girlfriends are everything to me and we’ve been there for each other through so many things together. I refuse to buy into this idea that women are competitive and can’t support each other," she told CR Magazine.

"I think it comes from their fear of women sticking together because there’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we have each other’s backs. I have to say, in the entertainment business, I feel like we all are happy for each other’s successes and celebrate any and all victories other women accomplish because it’s a victory for all of us," she added.

Talking about her much-successful collab with BLACKPINK, Gomez said, "I just love them and their energy. We had a lot of fun together but sadly because of the virus we weren’t able to do anything in person. I had met Jisoo and Rosé at a fashion show a couple of years ago but I can’t wait to meet the other girls in person one day."

She also praised her bright, summer-y music video with the group. "Shooting the music video was a lot of fun," she added. "My videos tend to be a bit moody and they are known for their colorful and fun videos and it was exciting for me to step into their world."

