Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Justin Bieber is disgruntled about his Grammy nods: Here’s why

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Justin Bieber clapped back at the Recording Academy claiming his work was not recognized correctly

Even after bagging three major Grammy Award nominations, Justin Bieber wasn't fully satisfied as revealed by him in an extensive note.

Turning to his Instagram, the Yummy crooner clapped back at the Recording Academy claiming his work was not recognized in the correct categories.

The singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at next year’s Grammy Awards.

“I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me,” he wrote.

“I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put in that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hip drums that were chosen, is undeniably and unmistakably an R&B album!” he continued.

He concluded the message saying that while he loves pop music, that wasn’t the genre he had set out to create for this album.

He also added the caption: “Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms [sic].”

