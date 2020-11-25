Quetta announces winter break for schools from November 26 to February 28

The winter vacation will begin from November 26 to February 28, 2021. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

QUETTA: More than three months of winter holidays have been announced in schools across the provincial capital starting tomorrow, a letter issued on Wednesday by the District Education Officer (DEO) read.

According to the District Education Officer Farzana Ahmadzai, Thursday, November 26, 2020, will be the last day of the academic year in Quetta after which the winter break will commence.

Schools will reopen on March 1, 2021, and regular teaching will immediately follow. Per the letter, the annual examinations for the year 2020 will begin from March 10, 2021.



“Students should be given date sheets and smart syllabi for the annual examinations,” the DEO wrote in the letter.

Last week, the Balochistan government had announced that winter vacations in educational institutions will begin on December 1 in view of the second wave of COVID-19.



