Lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing despite suffering from coronavirus

Image for representation only. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Despite several warnings and the government's mass awareness campaigns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country, some people — even those holding positions of authority — still do not seem to be serious about the disease.

According to sources, a lawyer who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently appeared in the courtroom at the Supreme Court while Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a case.

During the hearing, Barrister Dr Adnan Khan revealed that he had tested positive for the disease.

"I am appearing in your court despite having corona," Barrister Dr Adnan Khan told the CJP.

The unexpected revelation unleashed a brief wave of panic in the courtroom.

The CJP expressed his displeasure and chided Barrister Adnan Khan for his irresponsible behaviour.

"Why did you come to the court? You are playing with others' lives," Justice Gulzar Ahmed told the lawyer.

In his defence, Barrister Adnan Khan said that he had submitted an application in a court asking for the adjournment of the case due to his ailment but his request was not entertained.

"I decided to come to the court because an important case was being heard today concerning the lecturers of the Higher Education [Commission]," said the lawyer, who was representing the lecturers in the case.

The chief justice, however, did not seem to be convinced with the lawyer's explanation and told him to submit his arguments in writing.

After that, the CJP told Barrister Adnan to immediately leave the court.