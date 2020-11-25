John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

John Legend finds Michael B. Jordan “extremely talented” and thus is elated to see him take home the title of Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine’s 2019 poll.

After the 33-year-old was crowned the next Sexiest Man Alive, Legends admitted to People that he feels “even cooler.”

He began by saying, "I'm so happy that he is the next Sexiest Man Alive. I love him. He's extremely talented and he's such a smart guy and a kind guy. He's socially aware and is using his power in such a powerful way.”



Even Jordan admitted that the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one. When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Legend later even went on to say, "Chrissy has several young ladies on her team that have been obsessed with Michael B. for quite a long time, so I think the editorial staff at PEOPLE can rest-assured that handing the baton to Michael B. is well-received around the country.”

What left fans chuckling however was Legend’s tweet, it read, “Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain.”





