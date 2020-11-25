Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's fiance-to-be Mahmood Chaudhry to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Mahmood Chaudhry, the fiance-to-be of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sister, Bakhtawar, is expected to arrive in Karachi with his family tomorrow, sources revealed to Geo News on Wednesday.

With only two days left until Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's engagement on Friday, preparations for the joyous event are underway and the staff at the Bilawal House Karachi have been assigned their respective tasks.

A catering committee has been set up for the event, with sources saying the company's staff will also undergo the coronavirus testing process. A team tasked with decorations will complete all the work by Thursday night, they added.



A group of employees of the Bilawal House Karachi have been selected to entertain Chaudhry's family, sources said, adding that PPP co-chairperson and former president, Asif Ali Zardari, is monitoring all the arrangements for the event.

The ceremony will be held in the open area of the Bilawal House Karachi, confirmed sources, and guests would be asked to ensure full compliance with the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Bilawal Bhutto's aide contracts coronavirus

Earlier, samples of the Bilawal House staffers and the security personnel were taken for their coronavirus tests, the sources said, after an aide of the PPP chairperson contracted COVID-19.



Sources had earlier revealed that according to the new directives, no member of the Bilawal House Karachi staff was be allowed inside unless and until they underwent a coronavirus PCR test. The orders came after Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's political secretary, Jameel Soomro, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Geo News last night, Soomro had confirmed that he had indeed contracted COVID-19. "I got tested after returning from Gilgit and the result came back positive," he said.



A spokesperson for the Bilawal House Karachi said the PPP boss had also given a sample for his test as well, the report of which was expected tomorrow. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto has gone into self-isolation as a precaution, they added.

