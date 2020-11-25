Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to announce news of their pregnancy was reportedly a rather “upsetting” event for Princess Eugenie.

The initial report was brought forward by Jack Brooksbank in a Channel 5 documentary titled, Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses.

Reportedly, while Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson worked hard to keep the attention on their daughter, Meghan’s pregnancy announcement flung all the attention back towards her in a heart beat.

This claim was further discussed in detail by Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl. She explained, "That day was somewhat overshadowed when, just a day later, Harry and Meghan publicly announced that they were expecting their first child.”

"It's understood that they shared that news with close family friends at the wedding itself. Understandably that was upsetting for Princess Eugenie."

Even royal author and expert Tom Quinn believes, "Although Meghan and Eugenie get on perfectly well, they are not good friends. I just don't believe it was a coincidence."

One of the biggest reasons Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle allegedly butted heads in the past was “Because of the order of hierarchy. She actually had to wait for Prince Harry to marry Meghan before she could marry Jack, even though they'd been engaged for a long time."

"There was a certain amount of upset about that. Upset about being told, 'you've got to wait, the British public won't be able to be even remotely enthusiastic about this wedding'."