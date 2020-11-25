Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to announce news of their pregnancy was reportedly a rather “upsetting” event for Princess Eugenie.

The initial report was brought forward by Jack Brooksbank in a Channel 5 documentary titled, Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses. 

Reportedly, while Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson worked hard to keep the attention on their daughter, Meghan’s pregnancy announcement flung all the attention back towards her in a heart beat.

This claim was further discussed in detail by Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl. She explained, "That day was somewhat overshadowed when, just a day later, Harry and Meghan publicly announced that they were expecting their first child.”

"It's understood that they shared that news with close family friends at the wedding itself. Understandably that was upsetting for Princess Eugenie."

Even royal author and expert Tom Quinn believes, "Although Meghan and Eugenie get on perfectly well, they are not good friends. I just don't believe it was a coincidence."

One of the biggest reasons Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle allegedly butted heads in the past was “Because of the order of hierarchy. She actually had to wait for Prince Harry to marry Meghan before she could marry Jack, even though they'd been engaged for a long time."

"There was a certain amount of upset about that. Upset about being told, 'you've got to wait, the British public won't be able to be even remotely enthusiastic about this wedding'."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you
Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report

Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report
Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’
Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report
Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from

Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from "Avengers: Endgame' actress

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020
Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more

Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more

Latest

view all