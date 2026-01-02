 
Geo News

Ellen DeGeneres sparks frenzy among fans with recent appearance

Ellen DeGeneres moved with her partner to UK around a year ago

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 02, 2026

Ellen DeGeneres appears visibly slimmer in recent appearance
Ellen DeGeneres appears visibly slimmer in recent appearance

Ellen DeGeneres set social media buzzing after her latest public appearance making fans concerned over her noticeably slimmer frame.

The 67‑year‑old comedian was photographed as she stepped out in Montecito with wife Portia Rossi after her return from UK.

The two had moved to the UK a year ago to escape the 'perils' of Donald Trump's America.

But reports suggest the dreary British winter and desire to reconnect with friends and family prompted their return.

Ellen DeGeneres sparks frenzy among fans with recent appearance

DeGeneres kept her style understated as she paired a gray patterned shirt with a dark navy blazer and timeless denim.

She completed the casual ensemble with easy sneakers and a blue cap set over her freshly lightened hair, exuding laid‑back California energy.

Portia echoed the laid‑back vibe stepping out in a soft cream sweater paired with relaxed blue jeans as she walked alongside DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres sparks frenzy among fans with recent appearance

The latest sighting sparked a wave of speculation and commentary online.

DeGeneres, who stepped away from her long‑running daytime talk show in 2022, has largely kept a low profile in recent years.

Her return to the spotlight reignited interest in her health and lifestyle with fans debating whether her weight loss was intentional or cause for concern.

More From Entertainment

Tommy Lee Jonas' daughter's death: Final moments comes to light
Tommy Lee Jonas' daughter's death: Final moments comes to light
Kelly Osbourne hit by another tragedy soon after Ozzy Osbourne death
Kelly Osbourne hit by another tragedy soon after Ozzy Osbourne death
Melanie C spices things up on New Year's eve with special medley
Melanie C spices things up on New Year's eve with special medley
'Stranger Things' creators teases popular fan theory about spin-off series
'Stranger Things' creators teases popular fan theory about spin-off series
Bryan Adams rings in New Year by announcing two new albums
Bryan Adams rings in New Year by announcing two new albums
Ellie Goulding reflects on her relation with Caspar Jopling after split
Ellie Goulding reflects on her relation with Caspar Jopling after split