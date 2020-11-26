Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
Hyderabad's coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to 20%

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Women shop wearing masks in Karachi. Photo: Reuters/File

HYDERABAD: With 114 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, Hyderabad's case positivity rate stands at 20%. 

Data provided by the district administration showed 458 samples were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, out of which 114 came out positive. So far, the virus has claimed 112 lives in the district. 

Covid-19 in Pakistan

A total of 3,306 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 386,198. With 40 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,843. So far, a total of 334,392 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 43,963.

With 45,999 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.

