Hyderabad's coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to 20%

Women shop wearing masks in Karachi. Photo: Reuters/File

HYDERABAD: With 114 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, Hyderabad's case positivity rate stands at 20%.



Read more: COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit



Data provided by the district administration showed 458 samples were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, out of which 114 came out positive. So far, the virus has claimed 112 lives in the district.

Read more: Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 26



Covid-19 in Pakistan

A total of 3,306 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 386,198. With 40 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,843. So far, a total of 334,392 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 43,963.

With 45,999 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.