Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours

Thursday Nov 26 2020
Legendary Pakistani singer Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi has refuted his death rumours, saying that he is in good health.

The Dil Lagaya Tha Dillagi Ke Liye singer turned to his official Facebook handle to dismiss the rumours of his death doing rounds on the internet.

Refuting the rumours, Attaullah, 69, wrote, “Merey barey main aik baar Phir galat khabrein gardish main hain. App sab ki duaoon se main bilkul theek hoon. Alhumdulliah (Once again fake news regarding me is doing rounds. With your prayers, I am in good health. Alhumdulliah).”

This is not the first time the legendary musician has dismissed rumours about his passing away. Back in April 2020, the Kameez Teri Kaali hitmaker had to release a video to ensure his fans that he was alive and well.

Later in July, rumours were also abuzz about his death and his son Sanwal Esakhelvi had quashed the baseless news, saying his father was satisfactorily fine.

Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi was born in August 1951 in Mianwali.

