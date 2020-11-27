Rawalpindi Education Board announces Special COVID-19 Intermediate Exam 2020 results

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Education Board announced the results of the Special COVID-19 Intermediate 2020 Examinations on Thursday.

According to the Education Board, 12,371 candidates were registered out of whom 10,142 appeared in the special exams of Intermediate.

Only 1,255 candidates passed the exams while 8,756 failed and 222 were absent. The percentage of the successful candidates was 12.37.

The spokesperson said that out of 10,142 candidates that appeared for the exams, 4,350 were female and 5,792 were male students.



Results were sent to the candidates on their mobile phone numbers, mentioned in their admission forms.