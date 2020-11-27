Domestic, industrial consumers to get ‘uninterrupted’ gas supply during winters: report

As winters have set in, the country is expected to witness a severe gas shortage. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was informed on Thursday that domestic and export-oriented industrial sectors will face no disruption in gas supply during the winter season, The News reported on Friday.

The CCoE meeting was chaired by Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar in the Federal Capital. Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz, Railways Minister Sh Rashid, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and other officials were also present to review the situation amid the shortage of gas.

As winters have set in, the country is going to witness a severe gas shortage, however, the government will have to opt for a load management plan for averting the eruption of a severe crisis, the committee was told.

Presenting the natural gas demand/supply situation for the winters, the meeting was also informed that country was facing urea shortage and this connection government will have to import it to meet the domestic demand.

It discussed the summary of the Petroleum Division on natural gas load management during winter 2020-21.

The CCoE directed the ministry to ensure prioritising the residential and industrial demand during winter months, without any curtailment of load, and also directed the Petroleum Division to present an energy efficiency programme for domestic natural gas appliances.

The committee also approved a proposal of the Power Division for ratification of the MoUs signed with the Independent Power Producers (IPPS).

The Power Division will continue to pursue agreements, based on these MoUs, through the committee constituted for this purpose.