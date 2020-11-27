Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N slams govt for releasing Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza 6 days after Begum Shamim's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during a press conference. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar have "inferior mentality" as they keep politicising sensitive issues like health and death, Geo News reported.

"Sometimes they are politicising health issues and sometimes they are politicising the death of someone's mother," Aurangzeb said. "Their inferior thinking can be judged from the fact that they released Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif from jail on parole six days after the demise of their mother, that too at 4:15 pm."

Hurling accusations at the premier and his aide, Marriyum said that PM Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar have "no humanity or shame left in them," otherwise they would have ordered the release of Shahbaz and Hamza on the day of Begum Akhtar's death so that they could be with their loved ones during their hour of grief.

She added that the Sharif family requested for a 14-day parole but on the directives of PM Imran Khan, only five days were granted.

"Being released on parole was Shahbaz and Hamza's legal and moral right. It was not a favour granted by the government," she said. "Had they not been shameless, small-minded, and petty, they would have granted them a 14-day parole," she maintained.

The Punjab government on Tuesday approved releasing Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on a five-day parole to attend Begum Shamim’s funeral subjected to her body’s arrival in the country from London. The two leaders have been imprisoned after being charged for money laundering.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, passed away on Sunday, November 22 after a prolonged illness.

