Umme Rubab case: Kashmore police arrest third suspect on Sindh-Balochistan border

SUKKUR/KASHMORE: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the third suspect in the murder case of a young woman's father, grandfather, and uncle.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Kashmore-Kandhkot, Amjad Shaikh, claimed that they arrested Zulfiqar Chandio from the border between Sindh and Balochistan as the suspect tried to escape from Kashmore into the southwestern province.

"It's a good achievement of the Kashmore Police," SSP Shaikh said following the arrest.



The father of Umme Rabab, Mukhtiar Chandio, was gunned down alongside her grandfather, Karamullah, and paternal uncle, Kabil, on January 17, 2018, in Dadu's Mehar taluka.

On the complaint of Pervez Ahmed Chandio, a first information report (FIR) of the triple murder was lodged against the Chandia tribe's chief and PPP lawmaker from Sindh, Sardar Khan Chandio, as well as his brothers Burhan Khan Chandio, Ali Gohar Chandio, Sattar Chandio, and Sikandar Chandio.

While the PPP MPA was out on bail, the remaining two — Murtaza and Zulfiqar — were absconding. Sindh police had earlier announced a Rs3-million bounty on their heads and added their names to the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking to the media following Zulfiqar's arrest, Umme Rubab said the capture was the result of a deal.

The man who was arrested by Kashmore police had not fired at her family members, Rubab said, adding that he was merely an accomplice. She explained that Murtaza was the main suspect and expressed hope for his quick arrest.

Separately, The News had earlier reported that the judge of Dadu's model criminal court on Saturday conducted the trial in the triple murder case of Umme Rubab's family members and adjourned the hearing till December 5, 2020.

PPP's Sardar Khan Chandio and his brother, Burhan, had appeared in the court.

Following the hearing, she told media that the lawmaker and his brother were psychologically torturing and threatening her, forcing her to attend the court proceedings with a private guard and police escort.

She had termed the police's performance unsatisfactory, saying the operation to arrest the accused was just "a drama".