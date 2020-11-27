Can't connect right now! retry
George Clooney unwilling to reprise role as Batman in The Flash

Friday Nov 27, 2020

George Clooney was recently asked whether he would reprise his role as Batman in The Flash.

Clooney, who had played the role of Batman in the widely-panned Batman & Robin, said "It's funny – you'll notice they didn't call me! Somehow I didn't get that call. They did not ask for my nip***."Listen, there are certain things you never know. This one, I know ."

Her statement comes months after the husband of Amal Clooney  admitted that he was "terrible" in Batman & Robin.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney recently become topic of discussions when rumors started swirling that their marriage is on the rocks.

The couple chose not to comment on the speculations. 

