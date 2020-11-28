Shepherd's son awarded scholarship after his video goes viral

The Mehran University in Jamshoro. Photo: file

HYDERABAD: A heart-rendering video of a shepherd and his son went viral, subsequently helping the boy in winning a scholarship to the Mehran University of Jamshoro.

The video shows an Umarkot shepherd asking his son, Ali Raza, to give up his studies as he cannot afford to pay his educational expenses.

Ali Raza had passed the entry test to get admission in the engineering university but had no money to bear the expenses to continue his studies.

"Don't study further, I don't even have four annas for it," the shepherd was seen telling his son in the video.

When Mehran University's Vice Chancellor Aslam Uqaili watched this video, he decided to grant Ali Raza the admission to the university on a scholarship basis.

Ali Raza wept with joy when he received the admission letter from the VC. He has helped secure admission in the mining department of the engineering university.



The VC has ensured him that the university will bear all expenses of his education.