Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Meghan Markle's pleasure quickly turned into sorrow when she lost her second child to miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex's recent agony is likely to pave the way for her and Prince Harry's return to the UK, as the members of the royal family sympathised the couple during their period of grief.

The Duke and Duchess, who stepped down as senior royals in March, received massive support from their family and friends as they encouraged the couple to come out the grief with new hope.

Soon after Meghan Markle's essay for the 'New York Times' released, the royal family appeared to be united to support the grieving couple. 

The move, according to royal fans and commentators, has paved the way for the Duke and Duchess to reunite the family as it is said 'pleasures and sorrows are revolving wheels.' 

According to reports, Prince Charles, Prince William and other senior royals have extended their support to Harry and Meghan during their time of grief and considered it tragedy for the entire family.

Meghan Markle shocked the world when she spoke out about the devastating experience of losing her second child to a miscarriage.

Prince William also reportedly extended his sympathy with his younger brother and set his differences aside to ease their sufferings from the loss.

"There is, of course, much understandable sadness in the family," said the source.

The rest of the family, including Queen Elizabeth, also called it devastating and extended their support to Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

The time will tell whether Megahn Markle, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family get back together by setting aside all their reported differences.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post

Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post
Gwyneth Paltrow says she's going to Barcelona to teach Shakira how to cook

Gwyneth Paltrow says she's going to Barcelona to teach Shakira how to cook

Esra Bilgic shares photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her romantic thriller Ramo

Esra Bilgic shares photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her romantic thriller Ramo
George Clooney unwilling to reprise role as Batman in The Flash

George Clooney unwilling to reprise role as Batman in The Flash

Meghan Markle's solo trip with Queen a massive mistake: expert

Meghan Markle's solo trip with Queen a massive mistake: expert

Kendall and Kylie Jenner mend fences

Kendall and Kylie Jenner mend fences

Ayesha Omar burst into tears during interview, find out why

Ayesha Omar burst into tears during interview, find out why

Mariyam Nafees tests positive for Covid-19

Mariyam Nafees tests positive for Covid-19

Prince Harry convinced Meghan Markle to write about miscarriage: royal correspondent

Prince Harry convinced Meghan Markle to write about miscarriage: royal correspondent

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney

Idris Elba 'shocked and honoured' to interview Paul McCartney
Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report

Prince Harry lauded over ‘four-hour shift’ for troubled Californians: report
Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report

Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report

Latest

view all