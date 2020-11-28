Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite

Meghan Markle's pleasure quickly turned into sorrow when she lost her second child to miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex's recent agony is likely to pave the way for her and Prince Harry's return to the UK, as the members of the royal family sympathised the couple during their period of grief.

The Duke and Duchess, who stepped down as senior royals in March, received massive support from their family and friends as they encouraged the couple to come out the grief with new hope.



Soon after Meghan Markle's essay for the 'New York Times' released, the royal family appeared to be united to support the grieving couple.

The move, according to royal fans and commentators, has paved the way for the Duke and Duchess to reunite the family as it is said 'pleasures and sorrows are revolving wheels.'

According to reports, Prince Charles, Prince William and other senior royals have extended their support to Harry and Meghan during their time of grief and considered it tragedy for the entire family.

Meghan Markle shocked the world when she spoke out about the devastating experience of losing her second child to a miscarriage.

Prince William also reportedly extended his sympathy with his younger brother and set his differences aside to ease their sufferings from the loss.

"There is, of course, much understandable sadness in the family," said the source.

The rest of the family, including Queen Elizabeth, also called it devastating and extended their support to Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

The time will tell whether Megahn Markle, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family get back together by setting aside all their reported differences.