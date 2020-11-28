Can't connect right now! retry
UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

UK charities say Meghan Markle has done a great service to all women, as well as the rest of the society

Meghan Markle has turned even the staunchest of critics in her favour after she opened up about undergoing pregnancy loss in her op-ed piece published in the New York Times.

The Duchess of Sussex's decision to open up about the heartbreaking experience, despite the stigma attached to it, has been lauded by UK charities.

UK Marriage Association said it was extremely brave of Markle to take the step.

National direct Ruth Bender Atik said, “If anyone in the public eye has a miscarriage it tends to be a story but it has extra power when it comes from her, this couple.”

Atik was impressed by how the Duchess of Sussex is "trying to reduce the taboo and sharing feelings openly and encouraging people to offer support because people often feel very unsupported and alone when they have a miscarriage."

Atik said she believes Markle has done a great service to all women, as well as the rest of the society.

"She has done a great service in just getting the subject talked about. It’s an uncomfortable kind of subject, it’s about women’s bodies and bleeding and also about the pain of grief and loss," Atik explained.

"The Great British way of dealing with this kind of thing is to hope people will buck up and people tend to say things like ‘at least it was early, or at least you already have a child, or can try again.’ What you really want for people to say is ‘I’m sorry for your loss, how are you doing?’ She talked about how grateful she was that somebody asked how she was doing," she concluded.

