Saturday Nov 28 2020
Funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif's mother in Lahore today

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif offered the funeral prayers of his mother in London on Friday along with several family and party members. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar will be laid to rest in Lahore today (Saturday).

Funeral prayers of late Begum Akhtar will be offered at the Sharif Medical City Raiwind at 1:30pm. She will be buried in Jati Umrah.

Her body has been sent to Pakistan from London via British Airways flight BA-059. Geo News is reporting that the body has reached Lahore and been handed over to her son, Shehbaz who was at the Lahore airport  along with his son Hamza Shahbaz to receive the body.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif offers mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers in London

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N's Attaullah Tarar were also present at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Scores of PML-N workers made their way to the airport as the London flight carrying Begum Akhtar's body landed in Lahore.

Funeral prayers in London

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif offered the funeral prayers of his mother  in London on Friday along with several family and party members.

The prayers were held in London Central Mosque — alternatively known as Regent's Park Mosque — where the number of participants had to be limited to 30 under the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines.

After the prayers, Begum Shamim's body was taken to the London Heathrow Airport for repatriation to Pakistan.

Earlier, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar had announced that Nawaz Sharif would not be able to accompany his mother's body to Pakistan as he was not declared medically fit to travel by his doctors.

Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on November 22 at the age of 89. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's Disease. Her condition had deteriorated and she could not regain her health due to old age.

The deceased was receiving treatment at a London hospital and her body was previously kept at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with Nawaz Sharif.

