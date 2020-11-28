Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Armeena Khan appreciated for sober reply to fan over marriage proposal

Pakistani star Armeena Khan was appreciated by fans for her reply to a fan over marriage proposal on social media.

A die-hard fan of the Sherdil actress turned to Twitter and asked for her hand in marriage, saying: “I wanted to marry you.”

Armeena wrote, in a contained response to his proposal: "Sorry sir, meri shaadi ho chuki hai (Sorry sir, I am already married)."

Fans and followers of Armeena appreciated her reply on social media.

One fans wrote, “She could have showed attitude like you girls, but she didn’t and replied to him . Which makes her one of a kind. Be like her (Nice).”

Armeena announced her engagement to British Pakistani businessman Fesl Khan in July 2017 and married him in London on 14 February 2020.

