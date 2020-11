Illustration/Geo.tv/Files

A man axed his father to death a couple of days ago in an argument that started because of a cellphone.

The incident took place in Naushahro Feroze district's Tharo Shah area where a son demanded money from his father to buy a mobile phone.

Police said that when the father, Ghulam Ali Solangi, refused to give his son the money, the enraged youth killed him with an axe.

Tharo Shah Police said that the accused is in their custody and an investigation is underway.