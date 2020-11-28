Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Prince Harry irks royal fans for remaining tight-lipped over ‘The Crown’ row: report

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself in “hot waters” with royal fans, all for staying silent over The Crown’s protrayal of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The host for talkRADIO, Mike Graham also feels, "Meghan and Harry are in a bit of trouble with this over the fact Harry has said nothing about the way in which his mother and father have been portrayed in this series."

"This whole Crown Netflix thing is not going to go away. I know some people are sick to death about hearing about Harry and Meghan. But there are still people who believe Harry and Meghan are part of the Royal Family, there are still people who believe they are trading on that name. And I am afraid we are not going to stop picking them up on it. It is as simple as that."

