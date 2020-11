Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, dressed in an elegant peach-coloured outfit, poses with her fiance Mahmood Choudhry, at their engagement celebration, at Bilawal House, in Karachi, on November 27, 2020. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's first Instagram post following her engagement to Mahmood Choudhry featured a fun-filled jibe at her husband-to-be.

Bakhtawar uploaded a picture from her engagement ceremony in which she can be seen sitting while Mahmood stands beside her.

Taking to Instagram, Bakhtawar came up with the apt caption for the photo: "Will the real Mahmood Choudhry please stand up