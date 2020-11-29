MDCAT 2020 results would be announced in 10 days: PMC

The Pakistan Medical Commission logo.

KARACHI: The result of today’s Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) would be announced in the next 10 days, a top official of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) told Geo.tv on Sunday.

Vice-President PMC Barrister Ali Raza said that over 125,000 aspiring candidates had registered for the MDCAT 2020 held today across Pakistan.

“Only 138 students informed the PMC about them being COVID-19 positive and we will take their exam on December 13,” the PMC official said.

The PMC will finalise the MDCAT results in the next 7 to 10 days, Ali Raza said.

When asked about the difficulties faced today, Raza said he visited several testing centres in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other council members also reviewed arrangements at different centres across the country but did not find any complaints about the measures taken by the authorities.

“I asked students about the implementation of coronavirus SOPs and syllabus and they were satisfied with the steps,” the PMC VP assured.

“They were hopeful of good results.”

Ali Raza said the PMC took prompt action on reports of test paper being leaked in Peshawar. The law enforcement agencies were asked to apprehend the culprits involved in the case.

“Even the PMC did not have the paper so after the test started and we compared it with the one leaked on social media and found it to be fake.”

The PMC official added that the commission is working on a centralised information system which would help them disseminate information in real-time.