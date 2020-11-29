Kate Middleton breaks her silence her interest in ‘early years’: ‘It’s even bigger’

Kate Middleton finally decided to spill the beans behind her increasing interest behind early childhood learning during an Instagram live on the official Kensington Palace page.

The question regarding her interest in it all was brought up during the live Q&A and there she was quoted saying, "I actually get asked this question a lot. I think that people assume that because I am a parent, that's why I have taken an interest in the early years. I think this really is bigger than that. This isn't just about happy, healthy children.



"This is about the society we could and can become. Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health, and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience".