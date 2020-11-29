Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Fans bombard Hailie Jade with questions

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Although Hailie Jade "disappeared" from Instagram in May, fans are still bombarding her with questions in the comments section of her last post. 

The daughter of Eminem, who is followed by two million people on the Facebook-owned app, is a star in her own right.

Hailie has been absent from Instagram for over six five months now, leaving her fans worried.

Before taking a break from social media, she had informed her fans that she would continue to use her Insta stories to share updates.

She has hardly posted anything to her Instagram stories since her announcement which came amid the coronavirus pandemic.


