After 35 years, Kaavan leaves Pakistan for Cambodian sanctuary

Dubbed as the world's loneliest elephant, Kaavan left Pakistan on Monday in a special Russian chartered plane with a 10-member team comprising foreigners, eight of them technicians and two being doctors.



At Islamabad Airport, a container for the elephant was shifted to a special plane. Earlier, Kaavan's departure was delayed by 10 hours as the Indian airspace remained closed and was not opened for his travel.

According to a news report published in The News, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam, in his brief address on an occasion organised to bid farewell to the elephant, said the next phase of Kavaan’s life has started today.



He said the reception committee will be ready at the Cambodian airport to receive ‘Kavaan’.

Initially, a 10-acre area would be given to ‘Kavaan’ where the animal will be able to interact with other elephants.

He said, “We will make this open enclosure zoo cum sanctuary and will provide world-class facilities.”

The minister further said that it was a new day as Kavaan’s loneliness was coming to an end, adding that it was not possible for the animal to live without others since it was a herd animal.

The animal was brought to Pakistan as a young calf from Sri Lanka after the country gifted the elephant to Pakistan 35 years ago. Another elephant had come with him but she died years ago.

Kaavan was chained over '"violent behaviour" in 2002. Activists dubbed him the “world’s loneliest elephant” after his plight gained international attention and the elephant was diagnosed as emotionally and physically unstable.

He was later unchained the same year, with activists calling for his release from the zoo in Pakistan. Veterinarians had also said that the animal was malnourished and overweight.