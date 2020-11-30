Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Wahab Riaz shares adorable selfie with wife on wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Wahab Riaz poses with her other half. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@WahabRiaz

Pakistani left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz took to social media to wish his wife a 'happy anniversary' on Monday. 

Sharing a delightful picture on Twitter, Wahab Riaz hoped that the coming years will be as wonderful as the ones the couple have already spent together as husband and wife.

"Happy wedding anniversary @ZaynabWahabviki.[And] Insha'Allah the future years are just as great as the years of marriage that we’ve had," the cricketer wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Recently, the couple was blessed with their second child. Riaz had turned to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter saying, “My family n I just welcomed Hoorain Sikandar into our world, my second daughter Alhumdulilah.”

“She’s in my arms as I write this tweet n my wife is smiling at me n well right next to me there is no joy comparable to blessing n mercy a beti Wish dad was around to hold her #happy”.


