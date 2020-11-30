Can't connect right now! retry
Security guard dies while filming a TikTok video in Karachi

Monday Nov 30, 2020

KARACHI: A 20-year-old man in Karachi accidentally took his own life while shooting a clip for the popular video-sharing website TikTok.

According to Geo News, the man, who worked as a security guard for a flour mill in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city, was getting a video of himself filmed while holding a gun in his hand.

As seen in the video, which later went viral on social media, the security guard loaded some bullets into his gun before pointing the barrel towards his chest. 

WARNING: This video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised. Video by Geo TV


The person filming the video, who was also a security guard at the factory, could be heard warning the 20-year-old man to be careful with the gun.

"What are you doing? Stop it! You will die," he could be heard screaming in the clip.

And while the deceased was apparently only having fun for the sake of making his video go viral, he accidentally shot himself and lost his life.

Shortly after the tragic incident, the body of the youngster was shifted to Karachi's Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. However, the victim's family refused to carry out an autopsy of the body.

According to Geo News, the man hailed from the Sanghar District of Sindh. He was hired as a security guard by the flour mill 15 days ago. 

