Princess Diana's joke on second marriage one day prior to death

Since Princess Diana’s split from Prince Charles, claims circulated that she was expected to remarry.

While many believed that her last boyfriend Dodi Fayed was the lucky man, royal biographer Howard Hodgson dismissed the claim.

Writing in his book Charles — The Man Who Will Be King, he revealed that Diana had ruled out the option of walking down the aisle with him once more.

It is pertinent to mention that Diana and Dodi died in the same car crash in Paris in 1997.

"On August 30 she was more explicit in a conversation with Lady Annabel Goldsmith when she claimed that she needed a new marriage like a ‘bad rash on her face’," he wrote.

Diana's claim indicated her opinion of Dodi just before her death and it was not the first instance where she was dismissive of her new fling.

Just two weeks prior, she was believed to have said to her friend Rosa Monckton that she did not expect to end up in a long-term relationship with him despite being fond of him.

Diana told another close friend Lana Marks that she wanted to make Dodi a "past chapter" in her life.

Another pal Roberto Devorik said that Diana termed Dodi as just a "summer romance".

However, Dodi’s father Mohamed Al-Fayed and Diana’s stepmother Raine Spencer had the unwavering opinion that the couple would eventually wed.

Raine stated, during the 2007 inquest into the Paris car crash, that the couple was "highly likely" to have engaged adding that her stepdaughter felt it was "suddenly the most marvellous thing to happen to her".

"It is very disrespectful to Diana and to Dodi and all concerned to call their relationship just a summer romance," Raine said.



