Monday Nov 30 2020
Machine Gun Kelly admits he paid a heavy price due to beef with Eminem

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly discussed his infamous beef with Eminem during a recent interview.

Talking to Interview Magazine, the Cleveland rapper admitted that it was due to his beef with Eminem that his 2019 album "Hotel Diablo" failed to meet expectations.

"As a hip-hop album, ("Diablo" is) flawless front to back, and also a hint at the evolution of how I went into a pop-punk album. But it was coming off the tail-end of that infamous beef (with Eminem). So no one wanted to give it the time of day," Machine Gun Kelly was quoted as saying.

"It’s like if you make a (expletive) movie and then you come out with a great movie right after, but people want to focus on the fact that they hated whatever you just did. What I did in the beef was exactly what it should be, but that project wasn’t welcomed."

MGK had offended Eminem in 2012 by tweeting about the latter's daughter Hailie,

Em responded in 2018 with a diss song, "Not Alike," and MGK Kelly followed with his own, "Rap Devil" which Eminem countered with "Killshot." 

