Jerry O'Connell pays emotional respect to mentor Rob Reiner

Jerry O’Connell opened up about his heartbreak after the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner, calling the loss as deeply personal and life changing.

The actor, now 51, worked with the late icon on the 1986 classic Stand By Me when he was only 11 years old.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead at their LA home on Sunday December 14, 2025.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Jerry said, “We’re all shocked. I can’t speak for Wil Wheaton or Corey Feldman, but for myself, I feel like a parent has passed, you know? I just feel like a parent has passed.”

He explained that Reiner shaped every part of his life, both personal and professional.

“Everything I have in my life is because of Rob Reiner. Everything I have, my children, my wife, my just everything,” he said.

Jerry shares 17-year-old twins Charlie and Dolly with his wife Rebecca Romijn.

The actor added that moving forward now feels lonely without Reiner’s guidance. “Every professional experience I’ve had after Stand By Me, you sort of feel alone a little bit because Rob isn’t there.”

The Secret: Dare to Dream actor also praised the late director for protecting the young cast during filming.

However, described Reiner as “a special human being” and “a kind soul” who guided the boys with care rather than authority.

Remembering a moment on set, Jerry shared how Reiner wanted him to improve his work instead of just scolding him, recalling his words: “Jerry, keep going man. That’s what I’m talking about right there. Keep going. More.”