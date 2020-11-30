Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
Former premier Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali critically ill

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. — Wikipedia

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator, President Arif Alvi said on Monday.

President Alvi apologised to Jamali's family after initially erroneously tweeting that he had died.

"I have deleted the tweet, based on wrong info with apologies to the family. Mir Zafarullah Jamali is on the ventilator. I talked to Omar Jamali who confirmed this. May Allah grant him immediate recovery."

A day earlier, Jamali was reported by The News to be battling for his life following a heart attack and severe breathing problems.

The senior politician is currently under treatment at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for respiratory complications, where doctors put him on a ventilator.

Talking to a TV channel, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali said that the former prime minister suffered a heart attack on Friday.



