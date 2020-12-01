BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100

South Korea’s heartthrobs, BTS keep hitting the ball right out of the park with their whirlwind releases.

Plus with their popularity rising even more in the international market, they have managed to make it to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 for their new track Life Goes On.

The song’s success is so monumental that, in the chart’s 62-year-old history, this is the first time that a 'predominantly' Korean song has made it to the top.

For those unversed, Billboard curates its rankings by rounding out, streams, airplay and even physical sales during the overall round off and according to current stats, Life Goes On is currently drawing about 14.9 million streams form the US, 410,000 radio airplays, and has even sold about 150,000 copies, in merely a week.

In the first week alone there were 129,000 digital downloads, as well as 20,000 physical singles.

What makes this win so historic is the fact that no group since the don of The Beatles, has managed to collect three back-to-back wins on chart rankings, in the span of one year.

