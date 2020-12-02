Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Selena Gomez spotted out and about with basketball player Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez is giving love another chance to sway her away, this time with a baskteball star.

The former Disney star has sparked romance rumours with Miami Heat player Butler after they were spotted dining together.

According to Page Six, a restaurant staffer was heard talking about how they will be hosting Gomez and Butler as well as a crew of basketball players last month.

As per a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, the songstress did actually dine with Butler, 31, on what “seemed like a date.”

Earlier in September, Gomez revealed how her dating life was put on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff … and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” she told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials.

Gomez's previous beaus include Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom and The Weeknd.

