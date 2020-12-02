Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020
Selena Gomez is giving love another chance to sway her away, this time with a baskteball star.
The former Disney star has sparked romance rumours with Miami Heat player Butler after they were spotted dining together.
According to Page Six, a restaurant staffer was heard talking about how they will be hosting Gomez and Butler as well as a crew of basketball players last month.
As per a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, the songstress did actually dine with Butler, 31, on what “seemed like a date.”
Earlier in September, Gomez revealed how her dating life was put on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff … and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” she told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials.
Gomez's previous beaus include Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom and The Weeknd.