Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Why is Africa special to Prince Harry?

Prince Harry has revealed how Africa had been his sanctuary following the months of his mother Princess Diana’s demise.

The Duke of Sussex expressed gratitude for the trip with father Prince Charles and brother Prince William when he was coming to terms with the tragic news.

The revelation came out in an Instagram video for his channel WaterBear Network, which is Netflix-style digital channel for climate documentaries.

"I travel all over the world and anyone that's visited Africa says the same thing," he said.

"I don't know what it is but there's something in the air or that ends up running in your blood and, no matter what experience you have, it just pulls you back.

"You want to be back there again. I first traveled there when I was 12, 13 years old, straight after I lost my mum."

He said that Africa provided him that space to truly escape from the world. 

"And the sense of escapism and space that this continent of Africa afforded me is something that I will be eternally grateful for."

"The smiles and the enjoyment and the energy and life that these communities have, it's so different from the way that everybody over here lives. I just think it's really powerful."

