Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra marks 2nd wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas in adorable post

Web Desk

While famed actress Priyanka Chopra has a tight schedule, there is something that she can always make time for, her husband Nick Jonas.

Celebrating her second wedding anniversary with her beau, she took to Instagram to mark the occasion by sharing some sweet snaps of the glamorous wedding. 

"2 years down... forever to go," the caption read. 

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 1, 2018.

Priyanka is currently in UK for the shooting of her next film Text For You but she was able to meet Nick as the two were spotted taking a walk in London. 

Take a look:




