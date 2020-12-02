Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's re-recorded song 'Love Story' debuts in Ryan Reynolds commercial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Taylor Swift gave fans a treat just days before her 31st birthday as her re-recorded 2008, hit song Love Story made its debut.

In a hilarious commercial for Match.com, featuring Ryan Reynolds, it showed Satan falling in love as her song played.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak of Love Story!" she wrote. 

"Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Taylor, who was embroiled in a legal battle over the rights of her first six albums, is in the process of re-recording her early music. 

The 30-year-old was in a feud with her former label boss Scott Borchetta earlier this year after he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, who gained the rights to all of Taylor's music that had been recorded under the label.

More From Entertainment:

Vikings: Prime Video's tweet regarding final episodes leaves fans worried

Vikings: Prime Video's tweet regarding final episodes leaves fans worried

Priyanka Chopra marks 2nd wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas in adorable post

Priyanka Chopra marks 2nd wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas in adorable post
Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards

Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards
Does Meghan Markle identify herself as black or biracial? Fans continue to argue

Does Meghan Markle identify herself as black or biracial? Fans continue to argue

Queen Elizabeth keeps horses 'first' in royal pecking order: report

Queen Elizabeth keeps horses 'first' in royal pecking order: report
Princess Diana’s bulimia came from ‘self-hate’: ‘Its like a secret disease’

Princess Diana’s bulimia came from ‘self-hate’: ‘Its like a secret disease’
The Queen’s ex-aid warns royals ‘will only stay if public’ wants them: report

The Queen’s ex-aid warns royals ‘will only stay if public’ wants them: report
Supergirl Melissa Benoist's 'controversial' social media posts won her millions of followers?

Supergirl Melissa Benoist's 'controversial' social media posts won her millions of followers?
Queen Elizabeth insisted all royal children ‘bow’ to her: report

Queen Elizabeth insisted all royal children ‘bow’ to her: report
Gillian Anderson treats 'The Crown' fans to behind-the-scenes pics

Gillian Anderson treats 'The Crown' fans to behind-the-scenes pics
Eminem's daughter breaks months-long 'silence'

Eminem's daughter breaks months-long 'silence'
Kate Middleton’s mother credited for helping land Prince William: report

Kate Middleton’s mother credited for helping land Prince William: report

Latest

view all