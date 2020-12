Ex-prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passes away

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. Photo: file

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passed away on Wednesday, confirmed Senator Sana Jamali.

Read more: Former premier Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali critically ill

According to reports, the former prime minister had been seriously ill for the past three to four days and had been on a ventilator.

Sana Jamali, the ex-premier's niece, confirmed that he had been undergoing treatment over the past couple of days at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi.

Born on January 1, 1944, Jamali hailed from district Naseerabad's Rojhan area. He began his political career in 1970 and after the general elections of 1977, became an MPA of the Balochistan Assembly on a PPP ticket.

He studied from the Lawrence College in Murree and the Government College in Lahore before obtaining a master's degree in history from the Punjab University.

He served three times, although briefly, as chief minister of Balochistan

During military dictator General (retired) Zia-ul-Haq's regime, Jamali was appointed a state minister. The high point of his political career came in 2002 when on November 23, 2002, he was elected as the 13th prime minister of Pakistan. The ex-premier was the first person from Balochistan to be elected prime minister of the country.



He had also served as the chairman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

As news broke of his death, people took to social media to offer their condolences. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took to Twitter to share his grief.

According to family sources, the former prime minister will be laid to rest at his ancestral village, Rojhan Jamali. His body will be brought to his village via an aircraft.