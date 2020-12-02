MDCAT 2020: Fawad Chaudhry gives career advice to Pakistani students

MDCAT 2020 exams were held this past Sunday, with the PMC confirming to Geo.tv that the results would be announced in the next 10 days. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: With MDCAT 2020 examinations constantly making the headlines in Pakistan, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has some career-related advice for the young and hopeful students.

The prime minister's aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, had earlier dismissed the students' calls to delay the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examinations for 2020, saying all entry and professional exams would be held on their respective dates.

The MDCAT 2020 exams were, therefore, held this past Sunday, with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) confirming to Geo.tv that the results would be announced in the next 10 days.

However, Fawad Chaudhry had something different in mind for the hopeful students.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the federal minister said his advice to all the "students there dying to take MDCAT and become doctor [is to] forget about it [and] instead choose biotech as profession.

"Fifteen years down the line, Doctor as profession [will] start dying down as AI [will] take over medicine/medical field [and] Biotech is future... good luck," Chaudhry wrote.

