'Prince William's stubborn streak leads him to reject Charles's old-fashioned ways'

Prince William determined to discard Charles's traditional way of doing things after becoming King

Prince William is hell-bent on changing the course of the monarchy after ascending the throne as King.

One area that he is determined to work on within the royal family is to start sustaining the environment, beginning at home and giving up old traditions of damaging the natural world.

Earlier, William said he will be making sure that the 'mind-blowing' pile of 43,000 ivory tusks, owned by Buckingham Palace bought by illegal traders are 'destroyed.'

According to royal author Robert Jobson, this has ruffled Charles's feathers as he expressed his displeasure over William's plan.

“Charles told William he was being ‘naive’ and he should have chosen his words more carefully," Jobson recalled.

He added, "Charles believes there is a vast difference between calling for action against illegal traders now and ordering Buckingham Palace to rid itself of an enormously important and historical collection of artefacts that form part of the Royal Collection Trust.”

Jobson wrote in his piece for The Mail in 2018, "The idea of such historic items and others such as King Henry VIII’s quill pen, being broken up filled Charles with dread.

“That said, there are many who know William and his stubborn streak and believe he will take some form of action when he becomes King, despite his father’s protestations," he added.