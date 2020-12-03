Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’

Cardi B recently shed light on her honest thoughts regarding female rappers and how ‘mad hard’ they have it in Hollywood.

She even pointed out how polarizing the rapping community is, one minute they want “you to be mother Teresa” whereas the next they pit other stars against eachother for the smallest of reasons.

Cardi told Billboard, "Am I a role model? I know I’m a role model because I know there’s a lot of women like me. At the end of the day, I know I’m a [expletive] that made it through because I work my [expletive] off, not because luck fell on my thighs. I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself.”

"I don’t want to be like, 'Oh, female artists, we have it hard’. But we do[expletive] be having it mad hard! I could be bumping to one [expletive] music, and the next day, people are telling you, 'Oh, this girl is better than Cardi. She’s gonna end Cardi.' I hate that y’all do that. Why do you want me to argue and not like this girl?"

"[Expletive] be out here doing the most, being disrespectful, [but] just the other day, I was getting chewed up because I said the [expletive] word. Like, how you gonna cancel me for calling myself [expletive]?”

“They want you to be Mother Teresa, they want you to put out music, and they want you to look a certain way. It’s like, 'Y’all gotta chill — I’m just a regular-degular [expletive], man.'"

She also added, "Throughout those 10 months, I kept seeing thousands and thousands of comments and tweets like, 'She’s over. She’s a flop. She’s done with.' People tried to erase me. And I’m like, 'Damn, that’s not fair. I’m taking a little break!' If I put out bad music, I’m gonna get called a flop, and if I take my time, people are saying I’m over. That’s not fair."

When once she did release her song WAP, "It did better than I even thought it would.”

Cardi concluded her interview by reminding fans, "When female artists are rising, you don’t have to put one down because the others are rising."