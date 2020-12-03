52 detained in KP for violating coronavirus SOPs at Peshawar BRT stations, stops

Can't connect right now! retry
A bus drives along the newly-built corridor of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, a rapid bus transit system running along an east-west corridor, during a test-run in Peshawar on August 5, 2020. Photo: AFP

PESHAWAR: At least 52 people have been detained by the district administration for violating coronavirus SOPs at the BRT stations and stops in Peshawar. 

The district administration said it has launched a crackdown against violators of the COVID-19 SOPs across the city, adding that a team reviewed arrangements at several BRT stations in Saddar,  and GT road. 

Read more: KP govt temporarily suspends Peshawar BRT service

The previous PTI provincial government that ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2013-2018 had launched work on the project in October 2017 with a pledge by the then chief minister Pervez Khattak to complete it in six months and start the bus service in April 2018.

However, several deadlines were missed before Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the service on August 13 this year.

