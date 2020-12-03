Karachi coronavirus update: Smart lockdown imposed in several areas of district central

A commuter, wearing a mask to protect him against coronavirus, rides a bike in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman/Files

Additional smart lockdowns have been imposed in several areas of Karachi's District Central as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the city.

The imposition of more smart lockdowns was announced in a notification from the district's deputy commissioner on Thursday.



The lockdown, imposed in several areas of Gulberg, North Nazimabad, and North Karachi, will remain in effect till December 16, the notification said.

The notification stressed that the authorities will strictly enforce coronavirus standard operations procedures (SOPs) to curb the virus' spread in affected areas.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies, and essentials shops will be allowed to remain open in affected areas, the notification added.

Meanwhile, indoor dining remains banned in Karachi and is only allowed in restaurants that can cater to customers in open spaces; however, delivery is permitted.



Markets and business centres have been ordered to close by 8pm six days throughout the week and close down completely on Sundays.

Last month, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho had said that the number of coronavirus patients in ICUs had risen, raising alarm bells that the health situation across the province was worsening.

However, speaking on Geo News's show "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", she said that ICUs in the province still had the capacity to accommodate coronavirus patients.