Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi coronavirus update: Smart lockdown imposed in several areas of district central

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

A commuter, wearing a mask to protect him against coronavirus, rides a bike in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman/Files

Additional smart lockdowns have been imposed in several areas of Karachi's District Central as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the city. 

The imposition of more smart lockdowns was announced in a notification from the district's deputy commissioner on Thursday.

The lockdown, imposed in several areas of Gulberg, North Nazimabad, and North Karachi, will remain in effect till December 16, the notification said.

The notification stressed that the authorities will strictly enforce coronavirus standard operations procedures (SOPs) to curb the virus' spread in affected areas.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 3

Only grocery stores, pharmacies, and essentials shops will be allowed to remain open in affected areas, the notification added.

Meanwhile, indoor dining remains banned in Karachi and is only allowed in restaurants that can cater to customers in open spaces; however, delivery is permitted.

Markets and business centres have been ordered to close by 8pm six days throughout the week and close down completely on Sundays. 

Read more: Is coronavirus testing cheaper in Pakistan than other countries?

Last month, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho had said that the number of coronavirus patients in ICUs had risen, raising alarm bells that the health situation across the province was worsening.

However, speaking on Geo News's show "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", she said that ICUs in the province still had the capacity to accommodate coronavirus patients.

More From Pakistan:

Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood
Karachi University to hold Visual Studies entry test on Dec 6

Karachi University to hold Visual Studies entry test on Dec 6
Prince Charles, PM Imran Khan discuss coronavirus, climate change in phone call

Prince Charles, PM Imran Khan discuss coronavirus, climate change in phone call
Prominent lawyer Babar Sattar recommended for post of additional judge at IHC

Prominent lawyer Babar Sattar recommended for post of additional judge at IHC
52 detained in KP for violating coronavirus SOPs at Peshawar BRT stations, stops

52 detained in KP for violating coronavirus SOPs at Peshawar BRT stations, stops
International community took Pakistan's dossier on Indian terrorism very seriously, says DG ISPR

International community took Pakistan's dossier on Indian terrorism very seriously, says DG ISPR
Shehbaz, Hamza escorted back to prison in Lahore

Shehbaz, Hamza escorted back to prison in Lahore
PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafaalat policy for special persons

PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafaalat policy for special persons
PM Imran Khan to address UNGA's special session on coronavirus tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to address UNGA's special session on coronavirus tomorrow
Nawaz Sharif's anti-establishment rhetoric has little public support, survey finds

Nawaz Sharif's anti-establishment rhetoric has little public support, survey finds
Public rallies should be postponed to contain the virus: Ulema

Public rallies should be postponed to contain the virus: Ulema
A fighting spirit: Summiaya Baloch's journey from an outcast to a national star

A fighting spirit: Summiaya Baloch's journey from an outcast to a national star

Latest

view all