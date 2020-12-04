Tristan Thompson expecting Khloe Kardashian to celebrate Christmas with him

Tristan Thompson had to part from Khloe Kardashian after he was signed by Boston team for $19 million

Tristan Thompson is in true hopes of his on and off girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, and daughter True to spend the holidays with him in Boston.



A source close to Tristan revealed to HollywoodLife, "Tristan would love Khloe [Kardashian] and True [Thompson] to be in town for his first game on Christmas but understands if they stay put in LA.”

“If Khloe and True don’t join, then he will make sure to make some special time to have Christmas with them on another day,” the insider added.

So to say, if Covid-19 travel restrictions do not hamper their plan, Khloe could fly to Boston with True to spend Christmas morning with Tristan.

If this does not happen, the source said, then “they all understand the situation and aren’t making any drama out of it.”

The NBA player had to part from his family to fly to Boston after he was signed by the Celtics team for a staggering $19 million.

With such a hefty amount, Tristan knows he “must come in and impress" with his performance, added the source.