Kim Kardashian’s emotional plea for justice for Julius Jones

US reality TV Kim Kardashian made an emotional plea for death row inmate Julius Jones after meeting him and his family last week.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared photos from her trip to Oklahoma where she met Julius Jones, who is on the death row and his family.

Kim Kardashian called for ‘Justice for Julius’, saying “I was honored to sit with Julius Jones on death row in Oklahoma last week and then spend some time at church with his family.”

“Julius has been incarcerated for over 21 years for a crime he did not commit. The affects that this has had on his family is really unimaginable and I pray the parole board recommends his commutation because this man needs to be able to hug his parents again. #JusticeForJulius.”



“The last time Julius’s parents hugged him was when he was 19. That was 21 years ago,” she further said and added “Julius Jones mother @madelinejones48 should be able to hug her son. She’s so strong and her faith and strength is so inspirational. We will not give up the fight to free Julius Jones!”

Kim went on to narrate, “Julius broke down in tears when he spoke of his sister Antoinette @sassysoulinc, he promised her he would take her to prom and because of wrongful conviction he was unable to take her! We need to get him out and plan the best prom ever!!!”

“I’m so thankful for the most supportive freedom fighters for Julius Jones. We won’t stop until we get justice,” Kim, who has been focused on prison reform while studying to become a lawyer, further said.

According to reports, Julius was convicted of the carjacking murder of a father of two named Paul Howell in 1999.