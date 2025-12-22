Katie Price makes musical comeback with unexpected guest

Katie proudly shared that the profits earned from the song will be donated to Woman's Trust

Katie Price has launched a new festive single in a bid to secure Christmas number one.

The former glamour model, 47, has unveiled the track, This Christmas featuring Shayne.

Katie proudly shared that the profits earned from the song will be donated to Woman's Trust, while Shayne will donate his share to BBC Children in Need.

The music video also features a sweet appearance from Katie's eldest son, Harvey Price.

Katie has received immense support from her fans this year, having reached number one on the iTunes chart earlier with her single I got U.

There has been significant attention on Katie's fame, as she began her career as a Page 3 girl for The Sun newspaper.

She rose to prominence as a glamour model, appearing in publications such as Vogue, Daily Star and Esquire.

Due to her popularity in the press, she went on to land a role on the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, where she met her future husband Peter Andre.

The couple starred in their own reality TV show, Katie & Peter which ended in 2009 following their divorce.