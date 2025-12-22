Instagram block from Brooklyn sparks new chapter in family rift

'David and Victoria will never stop loving Brooklyn,' said a source close to the couple

David and Victoria Beckham have decided not to unfollow their estranged son Brooklyn on Instagram, sources close to the couple have claimed.

The move comes after it is believed that he has blocked them which indicates his 'complete estrangement' from his family.

Friends of the pair say that it is unconceivable that they would make a decision not to follow the 26-year-old aspiring chef.

Brooklyn is also no longer following his mother and father on the picture-based sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's wife Nicola, 30, does not follow David and Victoria either and they no longer follow her.

'David and Victoria will never stop loving Brooklyn,' said a source close to the couple.

'They will always be here for him and they always want him to know that, they are devastated at this fall out.

'So far from this being them, it appears that Brooklyn has blocked them to show them that's it, this is final.'

For David and Victoria it was their last connection to Brooklyn as he has made it very clear he doesn't want to talk to them anymore, they haven't spoken for months and months now.

'By following him it was a message to him that they still love him and still want to follow his life. Now they can't do that, but it's not their doing.'

The Instagram fallout comes just days before Christmas.

Brooklyn will not join his parents and younger brothers Romeo and Cruz or sister Harper.

'It is very clear that this is a sign of his complete estrangement from his family.

Despite several reconciliation attempts from Sir David and his brother Cruz, the aspiring chef will celebrate the festive period with actress Nicola's billionaire parents Nelson and Claudia, who are said to be 'excited' to have him.

Brooklyn and Nicola arrived in Miami, Florida, earlier this week.